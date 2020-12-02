Birmingham police officer facing financial exploitation charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says one of their patrol officers has been arrested on charges of exploiting an elderly relative.
Officials say Officer Gregory Irvin was arrested Wednesday, December 2 on charges of first degree financial exploitation of the elderly. The department says that crime is when someone takes property from any elderly person that exceeds a value of $2,500.
The police department says an investigation began back in October. That’s when the Department of Human Resources alerted the BPD of a case filed with their agency involving Irvin. At that time, Irvin was relieved of his duties pending the internal and criminal investigation.
Detectives presented their case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office before a warrant was obtained for Irvin’s arrest.
Irvin is being held at the Jefferson County Jail with a $30,000 bond.
Irvin was with the Birmingham Police Department since April 2017.
