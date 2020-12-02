Arrest made in homicide of Montgomery school teacher

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made two weeks after Montgomery police opened the city’s 57th homicide investigation of 2020.
Don Hayes, 37, of Montgomery, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder for the Nov. 18 death of Shai Hudson, 46, also of Montgomery.
Hudson was a teacher at Goodwyn Middle School, the Montgomery Public School System has confirmed.
Police and fire medics were called to the 1800 block of Gillespie Drive, a street in a residential area off Carter Hill Road, just after 6:30 p.m. that evening. There, they found Hudson, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
MPD said the circumstances surrounding the death are unknown, but added Hayes was identified as the suspect.
He has since been transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and is being held on a bond of $150,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
