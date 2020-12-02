ADPH shares plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in nursing homes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel has approved the recommendations on vaccine distribution to health care workers and the elderly, some questions still remain.
People want to know what the plan is for nursing home residents once a vaccine is made available, especially since nursing home patients and those who care for them will be first in line to get it.
The CDC’S advisory committee on immunization practices is formally recommending that 21 million health care workers and millions of older adults living in long-term care facilities be first to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
“It’s important to us to figure out what it is the state of Alabama wants us to do, our regulatory environments, and then we will be ready to just jump in there and implement,” said Director of Public Relations for Methodist Homes, Sherri Easdon.
Those vaccinations could begin within weeks, and Easdon said they are awaiting guidance on how the shots will be given.
“One way that entities may make choices is to have pharmacies to administer the vaccine for their residents. The other way to do this is for the nursing home itself to use its own nursing staff to vaccinate the residents and then also vaccinate their staff,” said District Medical Officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, Dr. Karen Landers.
The COVID-19 vaccines are expected to cause some side effects that mimic the flu, which could be cause for concern for vulnerable populations.
“When we look at any vaccine, we have to look at the overall benefits of the vaccine versus the risk of vaccine and then realizing that these vulnerable persons in long-term care have had very high mortality from COVID,” Dr. Landers said.
Dr. Landers added that the vaccines have been tested on older populations in clinical trials and patients will be closely monitored after they receive the shot.
As for the rest of us, it could be several months before you’re able to walk into your local pharmacy or doctor’s office to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.