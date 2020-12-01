2021 Mercedes Marathon postponed 1 year due to COVID-19 concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE Feb. 1: The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend has been postponed until 2022 due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Based on the current situation with COVID-19 and the inability to secure a permit from the City of Birmingham for the postponed April date, we could not in good conscience proceed with hosting the event this spring,” said Valerie Cuddy, Chairman of the event. “We understand it is a huge disappointment, but this is necessary for the health and safety of all involved. The pandemic has deeply impacted planning, access to resources needed to carry out the race, and the uncertainty will not allow us to put on a quality event and protect our runners, staff and volunteers who have made the event so successful during its 19-year history.”
Birmingham Marathon, Inc. will be reaching out to all registered participants to confirm options to roll over registrations to the 2022 event.
Race weekend was originally scheduled for February 19-21, 2021.
The decision was made jointed between Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc.
“This was a very difficult decision, but it is in the best interest of all participants and spectators,” said Valerie Cuddy, Chairman of the event. “The COVID-19 situation is too fluid to accurately predict the conditions we will see in February. We don’t want to do anything to risk the health and safety of anyone involved as we are also following the lead of the City of Birmingham as they are delaying the approval of city-wide events. And please remember our official charity, The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs, as we all navigate through this time.”
Race weekend is tentatively scheduled for Spring 2021 and will include the Mercedes-Benz Full and Half marathons, the marathon relay and the Regions Superhero 5K. The Mercedes-Benz Kid’s Marathon will still take place, but instead of the final mile being run on February 20, 2021 in downtown Birmingham, it will be done virtually.
