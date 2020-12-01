2021 Mercedes Marathon postponed 1 year due to COVID-19 concerns

“This was a very difficult decision, but it is in the best interest of all participants and spectators,” said Valerie Cuddy, Chairman of the event. “The COVID-19 situation is too fluid to accurately predict the conditions we will see in February. We don’t want to do anything to risk the health and safety of anyone involved as we are also following the lead of the City of Birmingham as they are delaying the approval of city-wide events. And please remember our official charity, The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs, as we all navigate through this time.”