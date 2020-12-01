UPDATE: Suspect charged with capital murder after shooting at Fairfield gas station

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man at a Fairfield gas station.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old De’Andre Carrithers has been charged with capital murder. He also had a current outstanding warrant for domestic violence.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified Tykeia Marquise Daniels as the victim. He died at UAB shortly after the shooting at the BP gas station located at 5601 EJ Oliver Boulevard.
Anyone with information about the shooting, is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, or you may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
