Woman killed, another injured in crash, explosion in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 51-year-old woman was killed and another person was injured in a crash and explosion in Bessemer on December 1.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as Kerry Carroll Wheat, A.K.A. Kerry Lynn Carroll of Bessemer.
The accident happened on Hopewell Road at Green Road.
Authorities said Wheat was a passenger in a pick-up that left the road and hit a utility pole. The truck then overturned and caught fire.
The driver was taken to the hospital.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.