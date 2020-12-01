20-year-old victim ID’d as homicide investigation continues in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the 3500 block of Avenue P on a call of a person shot. Officers from West Precinct found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the location and the victim was taken to UAB Hospital where he died. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Nathan Chandler Wooten.
Detectives are in the process of identifying witnesses and gathering evidence.
Anyone who has information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
