Bessemer City Schools moving to remote learning for Jan. 5-20
Bessemer City School leaders answered questions from parents Thursday as everyone gets ready to start school virtually there next week. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | December 1, 2020 at 9:38 AM CST - Updated December 16 at 4:19 PM

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Bessemer City School officials say Jan. 5-20 will be remote learning for all students.

Traditional in-person learning will resume on Jan. 21, 2021. Wednesdays will be half days.

School officials say students on full virtual learning will continue on the learning from home model on a five-day schedule.

Bessemer City Schools Superintendent Dr. Autumn Jeter says the system will move back to a blended schedule on December 7.

The decision is based on the number of reported positive COVID-19 tests among students and employees. It will remain in place through the end of the semester on December 18.

The students’ schedule will be as follows:

-Custodial parent last name A-L:

Monday/Tuesday - On Campus

Wednesday/Thursday/Friday - Remote

-Custodial parent last night M-Z:

Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday: Remote

Thursday/Friday: On Campus

Dr. Jeter says regular schedules will resume in January.

