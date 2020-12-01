Bessemer City Schools moving to remote learning for Jan. 5-20

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Bessemer City School officials say Jan. 5-20 will be remote learning for all students.
Traditional in-person learning will resume on Jan. 21, 2021. Wednesdays will be half days.
School officials say students on full virtual learning will continue on the learning from home model on a five-day schedule.
Bessemer City Schools Superintendent Dr. Autumn Jeter says the system will move back to a blended schedule on December 7.
The decision is based on the number of reported positive COVID-19 tests among students and employees. It will remain in place through the end of the semester on December 18.
The students’ schedule will be as follows:
-Custodial parent last name A-L:
Monday/Tuesday - On Campus
Wednesday/Thursday/Friday - Remote
-Custodial parent last night M-Z:
Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday: Remote
Thursday/Friday: On Campus
Dr. Jeter says regular schedules will resume in January.
