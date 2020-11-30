UPDATE: UAB game with Middle Tennessee canceled because of COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Due to positive COVID-19 tests, subsequent contact tracing and injuries within the Middle Tennessee football program, the Blue Raiders have canceled this Sunday’s game against UAB.
The UAB Department of Athletics is working with the Conference USA office on the possibility of rescheduling a game for this weekend. The Blazers have one remaining regular season game scheduled for next Saturday, Dec. 12 at Rice.
This is the fourth game in a row the Blazers have had canceled.
ORIGINAL: Conference USA announced Sunday the Blazers will travel to Murfeesboro, Tenn. this weekend and face the Blue Raiders on Sunday at 1:30.
Both teams have faced multiple cancelations this season, including UAB have three straight games canceled.
“We’d like to thank Conference USA for scheduling this game,” said Director of Athletics Mark Ingram. “While we would have liked to have played this game in Birmingham at Legion Field to have a proper Senior Day for our student-athletes, at this point in the season we are grateful to have another conference game that provides us an opportunity to compete for a West Division championship. We are also excited that Murfreesboro is a reasonable distance from Birmingham which allows our fans an opportunity to see the Blazers play.”
Sunday’s game is a rematch of the 2018 C-USA Championship Game, which UAB won 27-25. The Blazers remain in the hunt to play in this year’s conference championship game but will need wins against Middle Tennessee and Rice next week.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.