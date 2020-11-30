UPDATE: UAB game with Middle Tennessee canceled because of COVID-19

“We’d like to thank Conference USA for scheduling this game,” said Director of Athletics Mark Ingram. “While we would have liked to have played this game in Birmingham at Legion Field to have a proper Senior Day for our student-athletes, at this point in the season we are grateful to have another conference game that provides us an opportunity to compete for a West Division championship. We are also excited that Murfreesboro is a reasonable distance from Birmingham which allows our fans an opportunity to see the Blazers play.”