How you can donate on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is Nov. 30, 2021. The drive for end-of-year donations always occurs the Tuesday...
Giving Tuesday is Nov. 30, 2021. The drive for end-of-year donations always occurs the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) and (Gray News) - After shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many charities hope you have some money left in your budget for Giving Tuesday.

#GivingTuesday was started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y in New York City and is always the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s a way for folks to donate to charities and non profits as people focus on their end-of-year giving after the weekend of consumerism.

In Birmingham alone, several organizations including The Salvation Army and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama could use your support if you are able to donate today.

The website GivingTuesday.org has a list of charities and organizations, and is searchable by locale (click here to search). So, if you want to find an organization in your town or city, the website can help you out.

If money is a little tight and you want to donate time other than money, the website can help you find volunteer opportunities.

Once you’ve donated, you are encouraged to post your donation on social media with the hashtag #GivingTuesday.

If you have any questions how your donations are used, visit Charity Navigator. They examine financial records and rate groups.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

