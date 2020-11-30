Absolutely Alabama: Pine Hill Farms White Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - About this time every year people start asking, ‘Will we have a White Christmas?’ Historically speaking, the answer here in our state is most likely not, but there is a spot in Jefferson County where they can bring you a taste of that White Christmas you’re dreaming of.
It’s called Pine Hill Farms, and their White Christmas feeling is Absolutely Alabama!
According to Carlene Walker, it all began with a tractor, “My husband really, desperately wanted a tractor, and so he figured if he had a farm, he could have a tractor.”
But Carlene Walker’s husband Cary says the roots of the tree farm date back much further. “It started I guess when I was a year old when my mother and daddy brought me to this place. I’ve been here ever since.”
Whatever the origins, today Pine Hill Farms has an old time Christmas feeling. According to Carlene, “Our slogan for the farm is an old-fashioned Christmas experience. Everyone feels depleted from the staying at home and not being with loved ones. They want that wonderful, this is home tradition and feeling. We hand them a hand saw and they always bring the children, and the children get to saw down the tree and, of course, take pictures. We have had families that have been here every Christmas we have been open.”
Of course, if you just want to pick a tree already cut, Pine Hill Farms will load it up for you. If you can’t come to the farm, the Walkers will bring Christmas to you.
Cary says Pine Hill Farms can help take the stress out of Christmas, “Somebody says I want an eight-foot tree, and I want it lightly flocked and I want multi-colored lights on it, and I want you to bring it to me. We bring it to him. We take it inside and set it up. We come by and pick the tree up and take it and dispose of it.”
Want a touch of that White Christmas? Cary says Pine Hill Farms can do that, too. “We saw that there was an outlet, and it was called flocking. So, we started creating a White Christmas for those people that wanted it.”
If you already have a tree, the farm features a gift shop as well, “We decorate for Christmas every year. It takes us from July until the day we open. It’s full of ornaments, all different prices, and decorations and gift ideas, and we’re very proud of our shop.”
But a year-round Christmas is a full-time job. “My advice to anyone who wants to start one? Don’t. It’s tremendous work, but it’s been a blessing.”
