FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, possible thunderstorms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A storm system will be forming through the day moving from Deep South Texas north toward our area as the cold front which passed through our region earlier in the weekend moves back north as a warm front through the morning. The area of low pressure associated with this development will move north and into South Mississippi by Sunday night bringing rain to most of the region.
Meanwhile, a strong cold front will be moving toward the Southeast. This combination will produce rain and possibly thunderstorms though Sunday night along and north of the warm front. Any strong storms which develop will likely come tonight as the area of low-pressure rides north, however, with more intense rain areas concentrated along the Gulf Coast our chance for severe weather will remain limited but a few strong to locally severe storms cannot be ruled out especially in areas to the south. The main risk for any strong storms which do develop would be from damaging winds and tornado potential remains low at this time.
Then, the coldest air mass of the season will spread into the state Monday through Tuesday. The question then becomes how much wrap around moisture will remain as the cold air arrives. If there is sufficient remaining moisture through could be a mix of light rain and snow across North Alabama late Monday afternoon with a transition to flurries or light snow after sunset Monday. With relatively warm ground temperatures combined with cold northwest winds of 10-15 mph forecast no significant accumulation is expected.
Drier, colder air will cover the region Tuesday and Wednesday, but another disturbance will reintroduce the chance for rain again by Thursday. In the meantime, expect the first widespread significant freezing temperatures early will occur Tuesday morning with cold temperatures through the day as highs only reach the 45-50-degree range during the day. Moderating conditions will begin as warmer westerly winds return as yet another storm system forms to the west by Thursday.
