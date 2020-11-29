FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, possible thunderstorms

Meanwhile, a strong cold front will be moving toward the Southeast. This combination will produce rain and possibly thunderstorms though Sunday night along and north of the warm front. Any strong storms which develop will likely come tonight as the area of low-pressure rides north, however, with more intense rain areas concentrated along the Gulf Coast our chance for severe weather will remain limited but a few strong to locally severe storms cannot be ruled out especially in areas to the south. The main risk for any strong storms which do develop would be from damaging winds and tornado potential remains low at this time.