Sideline Game of the Week: Pleasant Grove scores 35 unanswered points to beat Ramsay 35-14

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pleasant Grove scored 35 unanswered points to beat Ramsay 35-14 in the 5A semifinals Friday night for our Sideline Game of the Week. The Spartans are headed back to the 5A state championship game for the second straight year.
Ramsay scored 14 quick points and took a 14-7 lead into the half. Pleasant Grove then scored 28 unanswered points in the second half including two touchdowns from quarterback Zyquez Perryman to Kentucky commit Christian Lewis. Defensive end Braylon Woods also had a pick six in the fourth quarter.
“You know we went in at halftime and had a conversation with the guys- you have to finish. You know the first time we played them, we didn’t play four quarters. We played one and half quarters in the first half and the guys came back out and showed that fight and finished tonight,” said Pleasant Grove head coach Darrell LeBeaux.
“It feels real good to know that we put in hard work all season to get back where we was and we came that close to losing so it feels real good to be back in the state championship game,” said Spartans wide receiver Christian Lewis.
Ramsay ends it’s season at 12-1. As for the Spartans, they will face St. Pauls in the 5A state title game next Thursday at 7:30 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
