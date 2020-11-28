FIRST ALERT Weather: Patchy dense morning fog, some cloud breaks by afternoon

By Saturday night a fast-moving disturbance will rotate east toward our region and this motion is expected to continue into Sunday. We should, however, remain rain-free through Saturday night with showers moving into Southwest Alabama during the early morning hours Sunday. The rain will continue to overspread the region through the day on Sunday and with a strong southerly wind flow dew points will again begin increasing and there could even be a brief period when conditions are conducive for some stronger storms, but clouds and rain may serve to limit the atmospheric instability through the afternoon.