FIRST ALERT Weather: Patchy dense morning fog, some cloud breaks by afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The visibility may go below one mile at times due to fog across the northwest half of Central Alabama through 8 a.m., along and west of a Gadsden to Clanton to Selma line. Allow extra time for travel. Most of the moisture continues shifting east as rain chances diminish Saturday morning with the only lingering rain chances south and east of I-85 through the early morning.
Conditions are expected to remain rain-free through the day today with near seasonal temperatures and a dry day for the game.
By Saturday night a fast-moving disturbance will rotate east toward our region and this motion is expected to continue into Sunday. We should, however, remain rain-free through Saturday night with showers moving into Southwest Alabama during the early morning hours Sunday. The rain will continue to overspread the region through the day on Sunday and with a strong southerly wind flow dew points will again begin increasing and there could even be a brief period when conditions are conducive for some stronger storms, but clouds and rain may serve to limit the atmospheric instability through the afternoon.
Then...the coldest air mass of the season will settle into the region for the Monday-Wednesday time frame limiting temperatures to the 43-48-degree range for afternoon highs Monday with early morning lows by sunrise Tuesday and Wednesday morning in the 23-26-degree range. A slow modification in the air mass will begin for the second half of next week with another disturbance bringing a chance for showers back to the area during the day Thursday.
Drive carefully this morning, slow down, and keep your headlights on low beams until the fog has burned away.
