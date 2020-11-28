Local body art studio highlights brand meaning and how it has sustained through COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Small Business Saturday is recognized annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. In light of Saturday’s nationally recognized day, WBRC spoke with local body art studio owner, Devonte Holt and his team about his business and brand.
Holt is the owner of Pain Freakz Body Art Studio and Strapped Brand located in Five Points West in Birmingham. He is a tattoo artist, painter, graphic designer, and fashion designer. Through his business, Holt has been able to provide jobs for Birmingham artists to create freely. There are currently four tattoo artists in his studio.
The artist tells unique and creative stories through his art series on the adventures and missions of two characters, “Tea,” who is based off of Holt’s son, and “Cuh,” the characters’ bestfriend.
The brands marketing strategist, Kalyn Williams, adds that Holts ‘Strapped’ clothing brand is an extension of the Pain Freakz Body Art Studio.
“The true meaning of being ‘strapped’ means being prepared for anything that life throws your way so we can see that in a lot of pictures in our animated art series,” said Williams.
When asked how the business has been sustaining through the pandemic and preparing for the holidays, Holt says business is doing “wonderful.”
“We’ve actually been doing better than we were before the pandemic which is crazy,” said Holt. “Sales with the clothing brand has went up...it’s been doing good. I have no complaints.”
Willams added that the establishment is currently being renovated, and in the future, they plan to turn part of the studio into an art gallery to host art shows.
The ‘Strapped’ clothing brand has in-store and online shopping available. For more information on the Pain Freakz Body Art Studio and Strapped brand, click here.
