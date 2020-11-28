1 injured in Homewood shooting, police searching for two people involved

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying two persons of interest involved in a shooting on November 26, 2020.
Police say the shooting happened early morning in Homewood on Oxmoor Rd. near 1-65. Their preliminary investigation revealed that two groups got into an altercation at El Sol on Valley Avenue in Birmingham.
Both groups were asked to leave.
Police say a woman was also injured during the shooting. She was an occupant in one of the vehicles. Shots were fired into the vehicle as it traveled west on Oxmoor Rd. and she was struck.
She was taken to a local hospital and her condition is reportedly stable.
Police are asking if anyone can assist in identifying these individuals please contact Sergeant Trent Peoples at 205-332-6235 or Crime Stoppers at 205 254 7777.
