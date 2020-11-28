Concord Mills closes early after stores feel unsafe because of ‘disorderly juveniles’

Concord Mills closes early after stores feel unsafe because of ‘disorderly juveniles’
The discussion comes after several episodes of violence in the area (Source: David Whisenant-WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | November 28, 2020 at 7:12 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 10:14 PM

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Mills mall closed early Saturday evening after several stores reported they didn’t feel safe to remain open.

Police said mall management told them several juveniles or teens “became disorderly” to the point that those stores chose to close on its own. Later, police told WBTV, mall management made the decision to close the entire facility a few hours before it was supposed to.

[ Police: One in custody, no evidence of shots fired during argument at Concord Mills mall ]

The mall was originally supposed to close at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.