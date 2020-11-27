Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with COVID-19 vaccine trial participant

Recently, you’ve heard our reports on the encouraging results from the COVID19 vaccine trials by pharmaceutical company Moderna. Moderna is seeking FDA approval after their data shows their vaccine is nearly 95% effective in the human phase of their trials. Almost 90 sites across the country had volunteers participating in the vaccine trials.
In this edition of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly speaks with one of the vaccine trial participants, Marc Ryan, to go in-depth on what the experience was like, how his family felt about it, and his thoughts after being a part of something that could eventually help in getting our lives back to normal in the near future.
