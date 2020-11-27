Hendrick Automotive Group donates $600K to Food Banks, including $200K to Second Harvest

“There is nothing that could have prepared us for COVID-19,” said Kay Carter, CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. “It has been the most challenging time for me in the 17 years I have been at the food bank. What makes me so proud is that because of partners like Hendrick (Automotive Group), we have been able to continue to keep providing programs like school-based mobile pantries. We’ve increased the number of meal back packs and have exponentially increased the amount of fresh produce, dairy and meat we are distributing.”