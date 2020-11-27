Health officials offer advice for shopping safely during the holiday weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials are encouraging shopping online this Black Friday to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Health officials said that if you’re shopping in person this holiday weekend, the best thing you can do is plan ahead.
They recommended ordering online and picking it up curbside, so you never have to go inside. But if that’s not an option, going into stores with a focused list of what you need can limit your time inside.
Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo with UAB said it’s important to always maintain six feet social distance, especially in longer lines.
“Wear a mask, make sure you wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer, and keep your distance,” Marrazzo said. “At least six feet away from the person in front of you, so if you can do that in a line, that is fantastic.”
Dr. Marrazzo said try to make sure you are going inside stores with good ventilations.
“Any place that has really good ventilation is much safer bet than an enclosed room,” Marrazzo said.
She said the easiest way to tell is open doors, windows, or fans.
“In general, well ventilated spaces, especially places with wind, natural air movement, fans, are going to be less risky for the virus settling or going easily from one person to another,” Marrazzo said.
She also said a way to ensure good ventilation no matter where you go is by wearing a ventilating mask, like an KN-95.
