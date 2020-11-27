FIRST ALERT: Tracking lots of rain and storms, plus a blast of much colder air for next week!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - RAIN AND STORMS LIKELY: We are tracking a large complex of rain and storms that will impact the area this evening. This will be a slow moving system, so the wet weather will continue during the overnight and taper off tomorrow morning. No organized severe weather is expected, but there may be some gusty winds overnight. The good news is we will have a break in the wet weather tomorrow, which will mean dry weather for the Iron Bowl. I would plan for a cool day, with highs in the low to middle 60s. We may see some sunshine at times, but the clouds will increase again by late afternoon and overnight. Another round of rain and storms will impact the state on Sunday, as a low pressure system moves over the state. Rain will be likely by late morning and the rain will continue throughout the afternoon and evening. The more unstable air looks to remain south of our area, so for now, the severe risk remains very limited. A much colder air mass will blast into the region starting Sunday night and there will be some wrap around moisture that will produce scattered showers as temperatures tumble into the low 40s and upper 30s.
FIRST ALERT FOR FREEZING TEMPERATURES: The cold air will continue to pour into the region on Monday and the sky will remain partly to mostly cloudy. Therefore, plan on a very cold and dreary start to the workweek. I can’t rule out a few showers or even snow showers/flurries to the far northeast on Monday, before all of the moistures exits the state. If any wintry precipitation developed, it wouldn’t amount to much. However, global data has been consistent in showing this possibility. Temperatures will struggle to reach the low 40s on Monday and I would take all necessary steps to prepare for freezing temperatures. We will have low temperatures possibly as cold as 25º Tuesday morning. Sunshine will return on Tuesday, but it’s going to be another cold day, with highs in the 40s, and lows in the 20s.
SHOWERS POSSIBLE BY THURSDAY: Temperatures will start to modify a bit on Wednesday as another low pressure system approaches the state. This system could bring a few showers to the area by Wednesday night and continuing on Thursday. Some data holds the rain off until Thursday and Friday. So for now, we will keep a small chance of rain in the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. This will be a cooler setup as highs will remain the upper 40s and low 50s, with temperatures at night just above freezing. As we gather new data, we will be able to fine tune the timing. I’ll also have more specifics during our next newscast at 9 p.m., with continuing updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
