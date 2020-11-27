FIRST ALERT: Tracking lots of rain and storms, plus a blast of much colder air for next week!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - RAIN AND STORMS LIKELY: We are tracking a large complex of rain and storms that will impact the area this evening. This will be a slow moving system, so the wet weather will continue during the overnight and taper off tomorrow morning. No organized severe weather is expected, but there may be some gusty winds overnight. The good news is we will have a break in the wet weather tomorrow, which will mean dry weather for the Iron Bowl. I would plan for a cool day, with highs in the low to middle 60s. We may see some sunshine at times, but the clouds will increase again by late afternoon and overnight. Another round of rain and storms will impact the state on Sunday, as a low pressure system moves over the state. Rain will be likely by late morning and the rain will continue throughout the afternoon and evening. The more unstable air looks to remain south of our area, so for now, the severe risk remains very limited. A much colder air mass will blast into the region starting Sunday night and there will be some wrap around moisture that will produce scattered showers as temperatures tumble into the low 40s and upper 30s.