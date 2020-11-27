Birmingham Police PSA on holiday shopping safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police released a new PSA on holiday shopping safety on Black Friday, Nov. 27.
Officers want to remind shoppers of some things you can do this year to stay safe while you’re out shopping.
- If you’re going to use an ATM, make sure the area is well lit. Hide your PIN, and the moment you feel uneasy, leave the area and go to another one.
- Don’t leave your car running or leave children in a running car when you go in a store or even in your own driveway.
- Don’t leave your items in your car or in plain sight. Don’t leave loose change where someone can see it through your car window.
- Park in a well-lit area in a parking lot. When you’re walking to your car, have your keys ready.
- Don’t text and walk or talk on your cellphone while going to your car. Pay attention to your surroundings.
- If you’re selling something online go to a Meetup Spot at a local police department to make the exchange.
- If you’re ordering online try and have your items delivered when you’re home.
- Do your research before giving to a charity.
- Don’t post your vacation plans on social media.
- If you’re going away for an extended period of time, have the post office hold your mail.
