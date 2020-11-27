Birmingham Christmas tradition begins lighting up downtown tonight

“The lighting of the Regions Center is a tradition going back more than 40 years, and Regions Bank is proud to keep the tradition alive, especially during a year in which so much has changed,” said Joe Holcombe, senior facilities project manager in Regions’ Corporate Real Estate division. “In recent weeks, crews have been installing and testing lights, working hard to get Birmingham’s tallest holiday display ready for the season. As the lights come on this evening, we wish everyone a happy holiday season and a brighter new year to come.”