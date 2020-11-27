Birmingham Christmas tradition begins lighting up downtown tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of Birmingham’s greatest winter traditions begins Friday.
The installation is over and testing is complete for the annual holiday lighting on the Regions Center. The lights will automatically turn on tonight at dusk.
This is the 41st year of the tradition. The Regions Center will have Christmas trees, a giant wreath and a huge stocking this year.
“The lighting of the Regions Center is a tradition going back more than 40 years, and Regions Bank is proud to keep the tradition alive, especially during a year in which so much has changed,” said Joe Holcombe, senior facilities project manager in Regions’ Corporate Real Estate division. “In recent weeks, crews have been installing and testing lights, working hard to get Birmingham’s tallest holiday display ready for the season. As the lights come on this evening, we wish everyone a happy holiday season and a brighter new year to come.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.