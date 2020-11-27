Auburn makes history with weekend games against No. 1 teams

Nov 21, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Smoke Monday (21) runs the ball during the game between Auburn and Tennessee at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics (Source: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
By Brandon Miller | November 27, 2020 at 6:27 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 6:29 AM

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Facing top competition isn’t new to Auburn, but this holiday weekend’s games will be like nothing the Tigers -- or anyone else -- has experienced.

Auburn faces top-ranked Gonzaga on the hardwood Friday, which airs on WBRC FOX6 at 10 a.m. and follows with the Iron Bowl against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. According to ESPN Stats & Info, this is the first time a team has faced the top-ranked football and men’s basketball teams in back-to-back days.

Bruce Pearl’s basketball team has had recent success against top competition, including beating Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina during a run to the Final Four in 2019.

Under Gus Malzahn, the Auburn football team has defeated Alabama with the Crimson Tide ranked No. 1 twice -- 2013 and 2017.

DraftKings has Auburn listed as a 12.5-point underdog against Gonzaga and a 24.5-point underdog against Alabama.

