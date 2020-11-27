ArtBLINK scheduled for February 2021 with new look

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many fundraisers are going virtual due to COVID-19 and O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB is doing the same for its annual ArtBLINK.
Typically, artists are on site and create a piece of art in person while people walk around and bid on the art. This time, 20 artists are creating their work at home and the live auction will be over Zoom.
Joey Longoria painted Ruth Bader Ginsburg because she’s an inspiration to many, yet she also passed away from pancreatic cancer, which he says fits the mission of this fundraiser.
“People have really liked that mixed media of paint and blown glass and so for one, I had to lay this out and doing a portrait in 2 1/2 to 3 hours is pretty daunting,” said Longoria.
“All the money that is raised from ArtBLINK stays in Birmingham,” said Danielle Smith, O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center Board Member. “It stays here locally to help fight health disparities as it relates to cancer care.”
All of the money raised will help fund research and patient care.
Art Blink is February 5th. Our own Jeh Jeh Pruitt will be hosting the event via Zoom.
