Anniston teams up with nonprofit to shuttle people in need to warm hotel rooms

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Anniston has developed a unique solution to help those in need of a warm place to stay as temperatures drop over the next few weeks.
City leaders said opening a warming shelter could increase the spread of COVID-19 and place warming shelter volunteers, as well as those seeking warmth, in danger of the virus.
So they announced a partnership with The Right Place, Inc. Starting Monday, Nov. 30, the Anniston Parks & Recreation Department will work to shuttle those in need of shelter to hotels throughout the area that The Right Place has secured through the use of emergency hotel vouchers.
Anyone in need of warmth and shelter should make contact with The Right Place which will walk people through their intake process in order to see if they qualify for the service.
You may contact Ms. Lori Floyd, the Executive Director of The Right Place, via phone and/or email at: 256-238-6231 or lori.floyd@the-right-place.org.
Individuals interested in this service may also inquire about it in person by visiting The Right Place’s headquarters, located at 105 West 15th Street, Anniston, AL 36201.
