For Alabama trucker driving 69 years, it’s been quite a ride

PITTSVIEW, Ala. (WSFA) - To say Billy Dean Faircloth has a lot of experience driving logging trucks would be a gross understatement.
“I’ve been driving them since I was 13 or 14-years-old,” Faircloth said
He’s seen the inside of plenty of cabs over the years. The one constant? Safety is always number one.
“Luckily, I’ve never turned one over. I’ve come close, but luckily never turned one over,” he explained. “Pay attention to what you do. Pay attention because a lot of this is dangerous.”
Skylar Clark took over Heritage Timber and Trucking three years ago. One of his first business moves was an easy one.
“Billy Dean was the first driver I interviewed and hired,” said Clark. “Wild Bill. There’s nothing he won’t do or try to do. His attitude, his experience, you just can’t replace that.”
Unfortunately, Wild Bill will have to help out in other ways. Because of his age, the insurance company won’t cover him driving a logging truck.
“It don’t make me feel good,” said Faircloth, “but there’s nothing I can do about it. So I will just do what I can.”
Billy Dean Faircloth is 82 years young and still has a lot of gas left in the tank. But you can be sure he’ll find a way to help out and pass along his knowledge to the younger drivers.
