Warrior man falls to his death while taking photo in Smoky Mountains

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Warrior Al fell to his death Tuesday afternoon while attempting to take a photo in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.
Park Rangers responded around 1:40 p.m. to Chimney Tops overlook along Newfound Gap Road on reports of a man that had fallen about 50 feet below the embankment.
The man is identified as 48-year-old Wesley Brandon Stedham.
Officials say Stedman died after stepping down a steep slope below the overlook to get a picture. Stedham reportedly suffered severe head trauma and died as a result of his injuries.
Park officials said, “In general, falling to one’s death in the Smokies is extremely rare. In fact, only 4% of the park’s fatalities are due to falls (20 out of 463 accidental deaths since 1931). This is the only park fatality associated with someone trying to get to a destination for a photo.”
