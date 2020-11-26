Prepping for the playoffs during Thanksgiving “The leftovers taste just as good Friday after the game”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Whether it’s turkey, ham, dressing, green bean casserole, or pecan pie, Thanksgiving is all about sacrifice for teams still in the playoffs.
“I know that I can’t eat as much as I normally would because we have a game the next day,” said Pleasant Grove wide receiver Christian Lewis.
Lewis along with several other players from Ramsay and Thompson say Thanksgiving is extra hard this year when you add in COVID-19.
“It makes me nervous because a lot of families be traveling in to spend time with their family and I just hope our team keeps their distance,” said Lewis.
“Just don’t be selfish. You have to do what’s best for the team you know winning the state is a big thing for me and the team,” said Ramsay wide receiver Kameron Thomas.
“It gets difficult at times because you want to go see people and stuff but that blue map is the only thing on our minds right now so we’re going to do everything we can to not mess that up,” added Thompson running back Jarrett Crockett.
“If you want something a little bit greater and bigger than what we have now, you have to sacrifice, you have to be willing to sacrifice and if that means getting your food and going into your room by yourself until your family leaves or not going by grandma house, then do what’s best for the team,” said Pleasant Grove head coach Darrell LeBeaux.
Regardless of the circumstances, players are thankful to still be playing this week, but the biggest thing they look forward to is Friday night after the game.
“When we win, you go for the leftovers, they taste just as good,” said Lewis.
“These leftovers are going to taste even better after we win, no doubt about it,” said Crockett.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.