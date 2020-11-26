Man will attend his 61st Iron Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the many people who will be attending the Iron Bowl this weekend, will be making his 61st annual visit to the game.
Jeff Cohn, a longtime Birmingham area businessman and Bama fan, will hold a sign during the game proclaiming his unusual feat.
He’s gone every year since 1959, when his father, the late Alan Cohn, took him.
After his father passed away, Cohn continued the tradition with longtime family friends.
“We just carried on the tradition. We wouldn’t think of, we’ve seen a lot of football together and we’d never think of missing an Alabama Auburn game,” longtime friend Richard Hagedorn said.
Cohn has a speech impediment caused by the disease ataxia and several throat surgeries.
He says the most memorable Iron Bowls he’s seen usually include ones where his beloved Crimson Tide loses the game, but also includes the one where Van Tiffin won the game for Alabama with a last second field goal in 1985.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.