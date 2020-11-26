Hoover Police are ready to protect shoppers this holiday season

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police said they are ready to protect shoppers during this holiday shopping season.
Additional officers will be on-duty working from the Hoover Police Mobile Command Center. These officers will provide security inside the Riverchase Galleria, as well as other Hoover retail shopping centers.
If traffic becomes congested in these areas, officers will be able to make manual adjustments to the traffic flow in an effort to keep drivers moving.
Additional officers will patrol parking lots and be inside stores to ensure the safety and security of shoppers.
