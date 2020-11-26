Glencoe church gives out community Thanksgiving meal by curbside

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - When Gadsden’s annual CommUnity Thanksgiving was cancelled this year due to COVID-19, a number of area churches stepped up to the plate.
One of those was the First Baptist Church of Glencoe, which assembled a group of sponsors and volunteers to hand out turkey and dressing by curbside.
It was mainly meant to serve the Glencoe area, but turkey dinners went out to Attalla, Rainbow City and Daugette Towers in downtown Gadsden.
”It started out as just one church wanting to do a Thanksgiving dinner for a small group of people. And that has turned out into us serving currently, already, out the door, at this time we’ve got about 1,300 plates out the door,” said Kagan Brown.
We’re told a number of area businesses also stepped up.
One of them, Johnson’s Giant Foods, came to the rescue after someone dropped a pan of dressing.
