Crews getting Bryant-Denny ready for Iron Bowl
By WBRC Staff | November 26, 2020 at 2:14 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 2:14 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are busy getting Bryant-Denny ready for Saturday’s Iron Bowl.

The Assistant Director of Athletic Fields at The University of Alabama tweeted some pictures of field prep Thanksgiving morning.

Wednesday UA announced Coach Nick Saban had tested positive for COVID-19. Saban said he has a runny nose, but he is feeling fine.

Coach said he will miss being with the players Saturday.

Alabama and Auburn kick off at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28.

