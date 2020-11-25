First Alert for a few strong storms Wednesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! Temperatures are significantly warmer compared to this time yesterday. Most spots have cooled into the 50s. One reason temperatures are significantly warmer is due to cloud cover across Central Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing showers and even thunderstorms to our west in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It is associated with a cold front that is forecast to move into our area later today. I would recommend grabbing an umbrella today as you might encounter showers this morning. Any rain that falls before 9 AM will likely remain light. We could see another surge of showers move through the western half of Alabama late this morning and into the early afternoon. A third and final surge of moisture will likely move in after 3 PM and it has the potential to produce heavy rain and perhaps an isolated strong or severe storm. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 70s today. It will be a breezy afternoon with southerly winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. It might not be a bad idea to secure outdoor decorations and furniture due to the breezy conditions expected today.
First Alert for a Chance to See Strong Storms Wednesday: The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal, or a threat level 1 out of 5 for most of Central Alabama today. The main concern will be gusty winds up to 40-60 mph. We can’t rule out a very low threat for an isolated tornado. The best time to see a strong storm or two will likely begin in west Alabama around 3 p.m. and exit east Alabama by 10 p.m. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information just in case something develops later today.
Thanksgiving Day Forecast: The front is forecast to stall across the southern half of Alabama tomorrow. There’s a chance we could see a small rain chance during the morning hours, but most of us will begin to dry out. Temperatures are forecast to start in the low to mid 50s tomorrow morning. We should see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 70s. Weather should be great if you plan on dining outdoors with your family. Plan for westerly winds tomorrow around 5-10 mph.
Black Friday Forecast: If you plan on shopping or purchasing a Christmas Tree Friday, you might want to do it during the first half of the day. Another surge of moisture is forecast to spread into Alabama by Friday evening and Friday night. I think the best time to see rain in west Alabama could occur around 5 PM. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 70s Friday afternoon with clouds increasing. If you have any outdoor plans Friday evening, plan for rainy conditions.
First Alert For A Mostly Dry Saturday: Most of the rain is forecast to move out of our area Saturday morning. It will leave us with a mostly cloudy sky with only a 20% chance for a few showers during the morning hours. Temperatures will likely start in the low to mid 50s. We might see some breaks in the clouds for areas north of I-20 Saturday. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 60s. If you plan on heading out to Tuscaloosa for the big game Saturday against Auburn, the forecast is trending drier. Plan for kickoff temperatures to start in the mid 60s and cool into the upper 50s by the end of the game. Most of the game should remain dry.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a very strong cold front Sunday. Rain chances are forecast to increase Sunday afternoon and evening as the front arrives. Rain is very likely with this system. I can’t rule out a thunderstorm or two Sunday, but severe weather is looking unlikely at this time. Plan for plenty of cloud cover Sunday and breezy conditions with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Arctic Air Arrives Monday: Behind the cold front, we are forecasting a big drop in temperatures Monday. Our high temperature Monday will likely occur shortly after midnight. Temperatures are forecast to drop throughout the day from the 50s into the 40s. Some spots in North Alabama could drop into the 30s Monday afternoon. With some wrap around moisture behind the front, we can’t rule out a few isolated showers during the first half of the day. Monday will be breezy and very cold. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 20s next Tuesday morning. A hard freeze is very possible during that time frame.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Wednesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.