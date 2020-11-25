First Alert for a few strong storms Wednesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! Temperatures are significantly warmer compared to this time yesterday. Most spots have cooled into the 50s. One reason temperatures are significantly warmer is due to cloud cover across Central Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing showers and even thunderstorms to our west in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It is associated with a cold front that is forecast to move into our area later today. I would recommend grabbing an umbrella today as you might encounter showers this morning. Any rain that falls before 9 AM will likely remain light. We could see another surge of showers move through the western half of Alabama late this morning and into the early afternoon. A third and final surge of moisture will likely move in after 3 PM and it has the potential to produce heavy rain and perhaps an isolated strong or severe storm. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 70s today. It will be a breezy afternoon with southerly winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. It might not be a bad idea to secure outdoor decorations and furniture due to the breezy conditions expected today.