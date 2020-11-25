Authorities searching for missing Tallapoosa Co. teen

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tallapoosa County are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.
ALEA says Vivian “Addis” Tilley was last seen around 6 p.m. at Miranda Cove in Jackson’s Gap on November 24. She was wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.
Tilley is described as being 5-foot-8, 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Addis Tilley, please contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264 or call 911.
