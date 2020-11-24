Tuscaloosa native and White Sox shortstop donates 205 turkeys

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Chicago White Sox shortstop and Tuscaloosa native Tim Anderson and his wife Bria donated 205 turkeys to families living in his hometown.
Anderson helped sponsor the Homepla7e Turkey Drive at Hillcrest High School Monday via a socially-distant drive-thru.
Throughout his career, Anderson has been committed to supporting families in need.
In addition to this annual turkey drive, the 2020 Silver Slugger Award winner created Anderson’s League of Leaders (ALOL) to provide youth affected by gun violence with mentorship and the tools needed to succeed.
Anderson has also hosted Chicago youth for a cultural tour of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, Georgia, held numerous events to give back to his communities, and just last year, presented a family with $1,000 in holiday presents during a special meet-and-greet at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.