Rate of infected healthcare workers doubled since August

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The number of healthcare professionals diagnosed with COVID-19 has more than doubled since August, and it’s still climbing.
As of August 1, more than 5,000 medical professionals had contracted COVID 19 in Alabama. That number is now nearly 12,000.
Healthcare workers spend hours taking care of people in their respective fields, and whether it’s a person administering treatment to a person with COVID-19 directly or not, the risk of transmission is still there because of the nature of the virus.
But healthcare workers are also at risk in the community. UAB’s chief of hospital medicine says they are particularly vulnerable among the general population and that’s where they’re seeing cases generally accounted for.
“It’s been because we are just like you, we are tired, we are lonely, we want to try and socialize and some of us have let our guards down and as a result have gotten sick, and that puts a strain on the system because we need all hands on deck,” said Dr. Kierstin Kennedy, UAB Chief of Hospital Medicine.
UAB has all employees fill out a health survey daily and mandates testing if an employee gives an answer that indicates any symptoms could be virus related.
