Ministry delivers meals to 100 elderly people in Northport for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers knocked on dozens of doors Tuesday morning to deliver free Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens living in Northport.
“We’re always helping and serving in our community. And then it’s Thanksgiving and people are alone this time of the holidays. We just want to express our love,” Patricia Banks told WBRC.
The gesture of kindness caught Floretta Rayford by surprise.
“It’s wonderful. Cause they didn’t have to do it,” she expressed joyfully.
Beyond the Alter Ministries organized the event. Organizers wanted to feed 100 seniors for the holiday.
“The word says in Isaiah 46:6 do not forget them and they’re not to be forgotten as they grow old,”Cece Washington explained.
Washington said the ministry recently became a non-profit charity in September and wanted to do more in the surrounding Tuscaloosa-area. The change also required it to host at least two events this year.
“The Safer at Home mandate has been in place since March. Many of our seniors have not seen any people at all. And so this is going to let them know there is someone who is thinking about them,” Washington continued.
Tuesday’s effort to feed seniors is one of two big events planned before the end of this year. The ministry plans to pass out gifts to people several days before Christmas next month.
