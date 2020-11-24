Lincoln police investigating deadly hit and run

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - Lincoln police are investigating a fatal hit and run.
Late Friday night or early Saturday morning a pedestrian was hit and the driver left the scene.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2012-2016 white/silver Buick Encore.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department. You may reach Investigator Matt Martin 205-763-4061 or Talladega 911 dispatch non-emergency line at 256-761-1556, or you can email Investigator Martin by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.