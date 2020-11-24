Hiring agencies explain how to become a substitute teacher

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Districts have continued to post ‘help wanted’ ads for substitute teachers over the last few weeks. Many are in desperate need of subs to handle teacher absences due to the pandemic.
Hiring agencies say the process to become a sub is fairly simple.
Substitute teacher placement agencies, like Kelly Education Services, are actively recruiting people to serve as subs for over a dozen districts in central Alabama. Leaders emphasized you don’t have to have a background in education to have an impact in the classroom.
“We have a cross section of people who are in the classroom and can lean on their experiences to be an effective teacher,” said Chris Zuber, Kelly Education.
Leaders say the minimum age requirement for substitutes for most districts depends on the grade of the students you serve. For many, the minimum age is 18 years old and a high school diploma.
“In most school systems in Alabama, the minimum education requirement is a high school diploma or GED. It doesn’t require an associates degree although that can be pretty helpful for folks,” said Zuber.
The application process includes a fingerprint background check, and if you plan to work in an instructional position, you must have the Alabama Substitute teaching license. That application is on the state education department’s website. Agencies like Kelly Education also provide instructional training before you’re placed with students.
“We cover a lot of timely and topical information, such as COVID training and school safety. We talk about classroom management,” said Zuber. “That’s what a lot of people have concerns about. How am I going to be an effective instructor? We’ll get you there.”
Leaders at Kelly Education say as a sub you can make your schedule and decide where you want to work. The pay scales for subs depends on the district you work with.
Link to application is, here.
Link to Kelly Education is, here.
