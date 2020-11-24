Gov. Ivey launches ‘Revive Plus’ program; local business applies immediately

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mom and pop shops in Alabama are getting a chance at relief caused by the pandemic.
Governor Kay Ivey has launched a new program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
On Monday, Gov. Ivey announced the Revive Plus Grant Program, and one local business owner didn’t waste any time applying.
$200 million dollars in grant money is up for grabs for local small businesses, non-profits, and faith-based organizations that have been hit by COVID-19.
“It has become evident during this time that the business is suffering the most, during pandemic, not only our regular businesses, but our small business, and even our mom and pop shops,” said Gov. Ivey.
Through the governor’s Revive Plus program, companies with 50 or fewer employees could receive up to $20,000 in grants.
“We applied because it was a good idea. A lot of businesses, especially small businesses, are kind of catching a hard time, or are having a very challenging time because they can’t actively work or communicate or function the way that they did prior to COVID.”
Peter Davis is a partner at the Davis & Scruggs Law Firm.
He said his business has also suffered during this pandemic because he hasn’t been able to interact with clients like he has in the past.
“We thought that we would apply to be able to obtain some funds to help us to purchase some PPE equipment and to put in place certain safeguards that will help sanitize the facility and allow us to continue to communicate with our clients,” Davis said.
Qualifying groups must have been in business as of March 1st of this year, are currently in business and have a valid W-9 to apply for a Revive Plus Grant.
You have until noon on December 4th to apply for the Revive Plus Grant Program.
You can access grant information and the grant application through the Coronavirus Relief Fund website at https://crf.alabama.gov/default.aspx.
