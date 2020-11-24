First Alert for increasing clouds and warmer temperatures Tuesday

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front that should move into our area Wednesday evening. Ahead of the front, we should see a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures starting in the mid 50s tomorrow morning. With southerly winds in place, high temperatures could climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A broken line of showers and a few storms are forecast to move into West Alabama Wednesday afternoon and evening. With just enough wind shear in place, we can’t rule out a low-end potential for a few strong or severe storms. The main threat will be gusty winds. The tornado threat is very low, but it is not zero. The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a marginal, or 1 out of 5 threat for a few strong storms for most of Central Alabama tomorrow. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather updates just in case something develops. Most of us will just see rain with gusty winds up to 30 mph tomorrow evening. We will continue to see scattered showers as we head into Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. The severe threat, assuming anything develops, should end by Wednesday night.