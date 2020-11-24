First Alert for increasing clouds and warmer temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! We are waking up with temperatures mostly in the 30s. Some spots have dropped into the lower 30s. You’ll need a coat this morning, but you probably wwon’t need it by this afternoon. First Alert AccuTrack is showing us dry. We are seeing some cloud cover across North Alabama this morning. We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds as we go into the afternoon hours. With southeast winds at 5-10 mph, we are expecting temperatures to trend warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. It should be a nice day for any outdoor activities.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front that should move into our area Wednesday evening. Ahead of the front, we should see a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures starting in the mid 50s tomorrow morning. With southerly winds in place, high temperatures could climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A broken line of showers and a few storms are forecast to move into West Alabama Wednesday afternoon and evening. With just enough wind shear in place, we can’t rule out a low-end potential for a few strong or severe storms. The main threat will be gusty winds. The tornado threat is very low, but it is not zero. The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a marginal, or 1 out of 5 threat for a few strong storms for most of Central Alabama tomorrow. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather updates just in case something develops. Most of us will just see rain with gusty winds up to 30 mph tomorrow evening. We will continue to see scattered showers as we head into Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. The severe threat, assuming anything develops, should end by Wednesday night.
Thanksgiving Day Forecast: We should start Thursday morning with cloud cover and a chance for a few showers. The best chance to see rain could occur along and south of I-20. Temperatures are forecast to start in the mid to upper 50s. I do think we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds Thursday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. Temperatures are expected to be 7-10 degrees above average. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for rain for areas south of I-20. I think the northern third of Alabama will remain dry. The weather should cooperate for many people if you plan on eating outside.
Black Friday Forecast: Friday morning will likely start off dry and cool with temperatures in the lower 50s. If you are hoping to pick out a tree Friday or possibly go shopping, I think the weather will remain dry for the first half of the day. A disturbance to our southwest should spread moisture across Alabama as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance on Friday is around 50% with high temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. The bulk of the heaviest rain will likely move through Central Alabama Friday night into Saturday morning.
Iron Bowl Forecast: Saturday is shaping up to be cloudy with temperatures climbing into the mid 60s. The first half of the day will give us our best chance to see scattered showers. I think the bulk of the rain will shift south of I-20 Saturday afternoon and evening. We could see a break from the showers for the Alabama/Auburn football game at 2:30 PM in Tuscaloosa. We’ll hold on to a small rain chance with temperatures in the mid 60s at kickoff. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 50s by the end of the game with a cloudy sky.
Strong Cold Front Arrives Sunday: The active weather pattern continues through the weekend with another good chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Sunday. A significant front will give us a chance for numerous showers Sunday afternoon and evening. Behind the front, temperatures are forecast to drop very quickly. Early next week will feel more like winter with lows in the 20s and highs struggling to hit 50°F.
Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet with only one disturbance in the Atlantic that has a low chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. This system is located several hundred miles south of Bermuda. If anything forms, it will not impact the United States as it will move to the northeast towards the northern Atlantic. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends on November 30th.
