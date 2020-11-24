Deputies: Suspect in custody after shooting in Clay

CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have taken a suspect into custody for questioning after a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in Clay.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 7500 block of Weems Lane around 3:15 p.m. to investigate a call from a man who said he shot another man.
When deputies arrived, they found a victim suffering gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.
The investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.