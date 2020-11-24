Cullman Police officers deliver Thanksgiving meals to families

Feeding families this Thanksgiving (Source: Cullman Police Dept./Facebook)
By WBRC Staff | November 24, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 5:19 PM

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department has a Thanksgiving tradition of hosting families for a community cookout.

That could not happen this year because of COVID-19, but officers chose several families from the community for some special deliveries.

Feeding families this Thanksgiving (Source: Cullman Police Dept./Facebook)

Officers made and delivered Thanksgiving meals to families Tuesday.

Feeding families this Thanksgiving (Source: Cullman Police Dept./Facebook)
Feeding families this Thanksgiving (Source: Cullman Police Dept./Facebook)

In their Facebook post, CPD said, “Hopefully, we will able to resume our community cookouts next year. But we are glad this year to serve the community in this way. Happy Thanksgiving from the CPD!”

Posted by Cullman Police Department on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

