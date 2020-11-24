Cullman Police officers deliver Thanksgiving meals to families

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department has a Thanksgiving tradition of hosting families for a community cookout.
That could not happen this year because of COVID-19, but officers chose several families from the community for some special deliveries.
Officers made and delivered Thanksgiving meals to families Tuesday.
In their Facebook post, CPD said, “Hopefully, we will able to resume our community cookouts next year. But we are glad this year to serve the community in this way. Happy Thanksgiving from the CPD!”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.