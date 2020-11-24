BBJ: Family Dollar plans to start selling alcohol in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Birmingham Business Journal) - Several Family Dollar locations in the city limits could have beer and wine sales on the horizon as part of a strategic move by the chain.
The Birmingham City Council has five requests for off-premise beer and wine licenses on the agenda for its Nov. 24 meeting.
The five locations requesting approval for sales include 332 Gadsden Highway, 2003 Avenue F Ensley, 3001 12th Ave. N., 1556 Bankhead Highway W. and 3124 Alemeda Avenue S.W. Family Dollar Stores of Alabama LLC is the entity requesting the licenses.
The items are on the council’s consent agenda for today’s meeting.
Items on the consent agenda are considered routine and non-controversial and are slated to be approved by one motion. The items will not generate discussion unless a resident or the mayor requests it. Councilor Hunter Williams submitted the items to the consent agenda, and the Public Safety Committee, led by Williams, does not have a recommendation on the matter.
The retailer has rolled out alcohol sales in recent years in larger cities as a way to bring more shoppers into the store. A push in 2019, according to Business Insider, brought alcohol to the shelves in some locations, and the retailer said it planned to bring wine and beer to around 1,000 locations.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.