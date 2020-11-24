Anniston RMC Health System ER visitation guidelines updated

o Visitors must wear a face covering for the duration of their visit. Visitors will wear their own face covering upon arrival to the facility and while on hospital grounds. Face coverings will not be provided to visitors. Face coverings can be made of a variety of materials, including cloth, but must cover the nose and mouth. Visitors who are unable or unwilling to wear a mask will not be permitted in the facility during periods of Universal Masking requirements. Universal Masking is determined in collaboration with Infection Control and Administration.