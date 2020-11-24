Anniston RMC Health System ER visitation guidelines updated

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Regional Medical Center (RMC) and Stringfellow Memorial Hospital (SMH) have updated hospital guidelines for emergency room visitors.
“In order to stem the spread of illness, including COVID-19, and safeguard the health of our patients, limited visitors and staff, no visitors will be permitted in the emergency room unless deemed by the care team as necessary for patient care or end-of-life considerations. If approved, one caregiver (subject to established criteria, below) will be permitted to remain in the patient’s exam room, without leaving or re-entering the building and without substitution,” RMC officials stated.
“We are focused on the care and safety of our patients, staff and the limited number of visitors present in our facilities,” said Louis Bass, CEO of RMC Health System. “We ask for the continued patience and support of our communities as we adjust visitation to minimize risks to all those we serve.”
The following criteria are unchanged and apply to all visitors at RMC Anniston and SMH*:
o Visitors must be 16 years or older.
o Visitors must wear a face covering for the duration of their visit. Visitors will wear their own face covering upon arrival to the facility and while on hospital grounds. Face coverings will not be provided to visitors. Face coverings can be made of a variety of materials, including cloth, but must cover the nose and mouth. Visitors who are unable or unwilling to wear a mask will not be permitted in the facility during periods of Universal Masking requirements. Universal Masking is determined in collaboration with Infection Control and Administration.
o All visitors must be screened for symptoms, temperature taken, and asked about possible exposure to COVID-19. Any individual with symptoms or who has been advised to self-quarantine because of exposure is prohibited from visiting. Any individual who is a known positive in their quarantine window is prohibited from visiting.
o Visitors are asked to remain in the patient’s room or outpatient waiting room and not leave the unit or roam the hospital except for basic personal needs (ex: food, restroom).
o Visitors must maintain hand hygiene and appropriate social distancing.
o All visitors must enter through specified entrances:
§ Entry into the facility is available at the main or emergency room entrance. All visitors will be screened using questions and temperature checks. Entry will be denied to anyone who screens positive for symptoms of COVID-19 -- a temperature of 100.4, cough or shortness of breath.
§ Visitors are asked to wear a visitor badge at all times. Badges will be provided at point of entry.
§ *Visitors may utilize the main entrance Monday – Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The emergency room entrance is available from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
§ Visitors will not be allowed to enter the hospital after 7:00 p.m. unless requested by the clinical care team. Emergency room patients may enter through the emergency room entrance at any time.
Visitor restrictions for maternity patients, end-of-life patients, and behavioral health inpatients include additional guidelines.
For additional specifics, visit www.RMCCares.org.
*The SMH policy will be available on www.RMCCares.org and includes different entry hours.
