Zach Randolph gives Thanksgiving holiday boxes to 500 families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis Grizzly is giving back to the Bluff City for Thanksgiving. For the tenth year in a row, Randolph will donate Thanksgiving meals to 500 families in the Memphis community.
He’s partnering with Street Ministries to deliver the meals to families on November 24. Each box will include a turkey, green beans, sweet peas, sweet corn, cornbread, and cranberry sauce.
The meals will be prepped on November 23 and delivered the following day.
According to a news release, the food was purchased through a partnership with Kroger and International Paper. Literacy Packs were also provided for the children.
“I’m proud to deliver Thanksgiving meals again this year. Particularly during this difficult time, it’s important that families are able to come together to share the holiday season with a meal,” said Zach Randolph.
“I’m grateful for the partnership with Streets Ministries that allowed us to deliver these meals in the local community as well as Carnival Memphis and Neighborhood Christian Center for providing volunteers to assist with the effort.”
Over the years, Randolph has donated over 5,000 meals to the Memphis community.
