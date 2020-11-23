‘We are not going to get a do-over on this’: Alabama’s Health Officer on COVID-19 and Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama’s Health Officer, gave a COVID-19 update Monday morning ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Harris said please think about your behavior during the holiday weekend and make sure you maintain those safety precautions including social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks.
Dr. Harris said we don’t want this to be anyone’s last Thanksgiving. Harris said, “We are not going to get a do-over on this.” He said we all need to be mindful that our COVID numbers are worse than they have ever been during the entire pandemic response.
Harris said Thanksgiving and the COVID-19 cases could determine what Christmas looks like.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre joined Dr. Harris during the news conference to talk about how she is handling the holiday.
McIntyre talked about her Thanksgiving dinner plans and how they are changing this year. She said she will have a total of seven people. One table for her family members who live with her, and a second table for her son’s family which will be visiting.
McIntyre, who said she is in the high-risk category, said she will serve all of the food on Thanksgiving and she will use disposable plates and utensils.
Harris said Thanksgiving for him will include himself and his wife.
McIntyre and Harris said the best advice is to limit the number of people you are around this week and every week during the holidays.
Harris said he believes a safe vaccine is close to a reality. He said the state will administer the vaccine as soon as they can, and he plans to take it himself. First responders and front line health care workers will get the vaccine first.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.