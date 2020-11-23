UAB football to play final game at Legion Field Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers will wrap up an era at Legion Field Friday, Nov. 27 for their last home game.
UAB football reps said they were both humbled by the past but excited about the future.
“Bring it back to these past four years how successful we’ve been at Legion Field. We’ve had some special moments there,” said Associate Athletics Director of Communication, Ted Feeley.
Memories the team will always cherish as the Blazers prepared for one last game at the historical stadium against Southern Miss.
Feely said UAB Football planned to start the 20-21 season at the new Protective Stadium downtown Birmingham.
“It’s a step in the next direction for UAB Football. Birmingham has been instrumental in bringing us back: the facilities, the practice facilities. But now if you look at what this means for our city, Protective stadium downtown, it’s not just for our city.”
Feely said the move may pose some adjustments for the team.
“The familiarity with Legion Field has helped us so much. The team goes over in the off-season and runs the stairs and I think everyone knows how high those stairs go up. You become one with that stadium but there might be an adjustment period,” Feely explained.
Before the Blazers start anew, Feely said the team planned to close the chapter at the “Old Gray Lady” on top.
Kick-off is 11:30 am, Friday, Nov 27 at Legion Field.
