Tuscaloosa police discuss pursuit policy after crash in downtown Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A police chase started in Tuscaloosa with police responding to a shots fired call on Saturday.
Guns were recovered from the vehicle police were following. Three people have been charged in the chase, but none of the charges are related to that shooting - at least as of yet.
“Anytime that you’ve got a pursuit. It’s a very dangerous situation,” according to Sebo Sanders, Deputy Chief of the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
The department released pictures that show how a police chase ended in a crash into several vehicles in downtown Tuscaloosa.
Deputy Chief Sanders said three officers were following a maroon Dodge Charges that fit the description a 911 caller gave of someone shooting at University Manor Apartments. Officers followed the car down several downtown streets until Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies assisted and were able to stop the vehicle.
“We do have a pursuit policy. Because of the shooting, because of the area that the pursuit was going, the spike strips were put out,” Sanders continued.
Sanders explained spikes were deployed because there was a safety issue with pedestrian traffic in town for Saturday’s Alabama football game. Three people jumped from the car and ran but were later captured. No one was injured when the crashed into two unmarked and unoccupied police cars parked near at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse.
“Anytime you’re involved in criminal activity, most of the time the suspect will not stop because you’ve got illegal guns or illegal drugs in the car,” Sanders expressed.
No shots were fired during the chase. The ATF is looking into the guns recovered from that car. Authorities want to know if they were stolen or if they could have been involved in other crimes.
